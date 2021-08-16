Advertisement

News4 Now: TS Fred Update

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Get the latest from the News 4 Now Desk as Tropical Storm Fred heads towards the Florida panhandle and the Wiregrass.

Get the latest school, business and event closings information.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Tropical storm Fred projected wind speeds as of 8 pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Stubborn Fred on the way
DCS Changes decision; will close for Fred
WTVY 4WARN Hurricane Season 2021 Special
Tropical Storm Fred
Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
Tropical storm Fred forecast track as of Sunday, August 13.
First Baptist Church of Dothan to open storm shelter due to Tropical Storm Fred

Latest News

News4 Now: TS Fred Update, 10 AM
News4 Now: TS Fred Update, 10 AM
Several sandbag locations across the Big Bend opened on Friday in preparation for potential...
Dothan opens sandbagging station
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-16
Tropical Storm Fred to make landfall this afternoon
The National Hurricane Center said Fred has regained tropical storm status in the Gulf of...
Fred strengthens slightly as it heads to US coast