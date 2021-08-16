News4 Now: TS Fred Update

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Get the latest from the News 4 Now Desk as Tropical Storm Fred heads towards the Florida panhandle and the Wiregrass.

Get the latest school, business and event closings information.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.