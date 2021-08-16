Advertisement

News4 Now: TS Fred makes landfall

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 4WARN Chief Meteorologist David Paul talks with Maggie DesRosiers about the latest on TS Fred as it makes landfall along the Florida Panhandle.

TS Fred has made landfall over Cape San Blas and headed towards Wiregrass.

Just before David Paul spoke with Maggie he gave a detailed look at Fred in a Facebook Live you can watch below.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
Tropical storm Fred projected wind speeds as of 8 pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Stubborn Fred on the way
DCS Changes decision; will close for Fred
WTVY 4WARN: TS Fred: 12 PM: Eglin AFB radar
TS Fred center may pass right over Houston County this evening
WTVY 4WARN Hurricane Season 2021 Special
Tropical Storm Fred

Latest News

News4 Now: TS Fred makes landfall
News4 Now: TS Fred makes landfall
Dothan Houston County EOC
EMA officials preparing for Tropical Storm Fred aftermath
Dothan Houston County EMA
EMA: Have a plan in place
Houston County EMA preparing for TS Fred
EMA: “Have a plan in place now ahead of Tropical Storm Fred”