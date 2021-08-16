News4 Now: TS Fred makes landfall

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 4WARN Chief Meteorologist David Paul talks with Maggie DesRosiers about the latest on TS Fred as it makes landfall along the Florida Panhandle.

TS Fred has made landfall over Cape San Blas and headed towards Wiregrass.

Just before David Paul spoke with Maggie he gave a detailed look at Fred in a Facebook Live you can watch below.

