Gov. Kemp props up hospitals as many face critical COVID levels

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Help is on the way for hospitals in the Peach State that are, once again, seeing an uptick in COVID hospitalizations, largely driven by the highly-contagious delta variant.

Across the nation and the Peach State, hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID patients.

“Cases have gone up about four fold in the last couple of weeks. We’re pushing up towards 100,000 cases a day now, particularly so, in those hot spots where vaccination rates are still quite low,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

Patients being hospitalized due to COVID in Georgia reached a new high over the weekend - roughly 4,300 - with 88% of the state’s ICU beds in use.

“Virtually, every hospital’s most pressing issue is a lack of qualified staff to treat the patients coming through their doors,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

State data shows the COVID impact, largely fueled by the highly-contagious delta variant on local hospitals, is reaching a critical point.

Kemp announced Monday that there will soon be some relief. The state will allocate $125 million to add 1,500 additional hospital staff. That brings the total number of state-supported healthcare workers to 2,800.

“450 beds and nine regional coordinating hospitals that will soon be available to treat patients statewide,” Kemp added.

But with only 41% of Georgians vaccinated, which is below the national average, cases are still expected to rise.

”Last year on August 17, our total number of cases for the last two weeks was 715. But this year, our two week total is 935. So, you can see the cases have gone up,” said Pamela Kirkland, Columbus Health Department.

News Leader 9 reached out to hospitals in Columbus for comment on their current state and reaction from Gov. Kemp’s announcement, but neither Piedmont or St. Francis were available to speak on the matter.

