Geneva County Schools institute temporary mask mandate

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting Wednesday, August 18, Geneva County Schools students, faculty and staff will be required to wear facemasks.

The school district announced the measure in a Facebook post Monday evening.

ATTENTION PARENTS AND STUDENTS: TEMPORARY MASK ORDER Effective Wednesday, August 18, masks will be required for all... Posted by Geneva County Schools on Monday, August 16, 2021

According to the school district, the mandate is being instituted because of the large number of COVID-19 cases and close contacts sent home since the school year began.

The mandate is set to run for a couple of weeks until case numbers decline, and will cover students from Pre-K through 12th Grade.

Parents are reminded to make sure children take and wear a mask every day. Parents of children unable to wear a mask due to health issues should contact the school nurse or principal. They will be required to provide documentation from a physician say the school system.

