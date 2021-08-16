Geneva County Schools institute temporary mask mandate
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting Wednesday, August 18, Geneva County Schools students, faculty and staff will be required to wear facemasks.
The school district announced the measure in a Facebook post Monday evening.
According to the school district, the mandate is being instituted because of the large number of COVID-19 cases and close contacts sent home since the school year began.
The mandate is set to run for a couple of weeks until case numbers decline, and will cover students from Pre-K through 12th Grade.
Parents are reminded to make sure children take and wear a mask every day. Parents of children unable to wear a mask due to health issues should contact the school nurse or principal. They will be required to provide documentation from a physician say the school system.
