Fred on track to clip Southeast Alabama

TS Fred path
TS Fred path(Source: WTVY 4WARN)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tropical Storm Fred is moving to the NNE through the Florida Panhandle, with the center on track to clip Southeast Alabama later in the evening, likely over Houston County.

While the winds are weakening, the eyewall feature across the northern half of the system will continue to feature gusty winds, with a period of 20-30 mph sustained winds and gusts to 40 mph or a little greater possible into South Alabama later in the evening. Some tree damage is possible, leading to sporadic power outages.

TS Fred track
TS Fred track(Source: WTVY 4WARN)

The area of heaviest rain is northwest of the center and this will likely be the case as Fred moves across the Wiregrass. A swath of 6-8″ + in the Panhandle will transition to around 3-6″ across Southeast Alabama, so be aware if you live in a flood-prone area.

The isolated tornado threat remains very low and will transition out of much of our area late this evening.

TS Fred wind gusts
TS Fred wind gusts(Source: WTVY 4WARN)

Get ready for a breezy, wet Monday evening and be sure to watch our live coverage on WTVY-TV News 4 and later this evening online.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

