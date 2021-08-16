Advertisement

Fred To Move Through The Wiregrass

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas, Florida, with steady weakening through the night as the center tracks to the NNE. Heavy rain and gusty winds will overtake much of the Wiregrass, especially through the first half of tonight. Partly cloudy skies return Tuesday as we remain mostly dry.

TONIGHT – Rainy and breezy until after midnight, then turning drier. Low near 72°.  Winds NE/SW at 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 89°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light S.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-20 kts.  Seas 5-6 feet.

