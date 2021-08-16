Fred To Move Through The Wiregrass

SYNOPSIS – Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas, Florida, with steady weakening through the night as the center tracks to the NNE. Heavy rain and gusty winds will overtake much of the Wiregrass, especially through the first half of tonight. Partly cloudy skies return Tuesday as we remain mostly dry.

TONIGHT – Rainy and breezy until after midnight, then turning drier. Low near 72°. Winds NE/SW at 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 89°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-20 kts. Seas 5-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.