EPD makes arrest in rash of weekend vehicle burglaries

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have arrested a man for a string of vehicle burglaries over the weekend.

Saturday evening EPD officers responded to a burglary call on Frisco Lane. Officers discovered that three other vehicles in the area had also been burglarized.

Investigators say the thief got in through unlocked doors. Stolen items included portable electronics, money, and a firearm.

While patrolling the neighborhood, EPD Officers located the suspect who was in possession of the stolen items from the vehicle burglaries.

Dominique Kenneth Leon Trice, 31, of Elba, AL was arrested and charged with Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm, and Failure to Possess Felon Registration Card.

The Enterprise Police Department reminds residents not to leave valuable items in vehicles and to lock vehicles when they are left unattended.

