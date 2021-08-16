Advertisement

Dothan opens sandbagging station

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan has opened a self-service sandbagging station. It’s behind the Street Division building, located at 281 Complex Drive.

Sand, sandbags, and shovels are available, on-site, for those who might need to bag sand to protect their properties. This is strictly a self-service operation.

The sandbagging station will remain open until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 16.

