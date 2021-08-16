Advertisement

City of Dothan prepared for issues from TS Fred wind, rain

City of Dothan seal
City of Dothan seal(Source: City of Dothan)
By Press Release: City of Dothan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - City of Dothan offices are closing at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 16 due to Tropical Storm Fred. This includes City recreation centers.

Please report issues relating to downed trees in the road, overflowing storm drains, flooding, or other storm related problems to 334-615-3810. Phone lines will be staffed throughout the evening to take trouble calls. Personnel and equipment are on standby to handle issues that may arise throughout the evening. For emergencies, please dial 9-1-1.

As previously released, to report power outages, please call 334-615-3302 and use Dothan Utilities automated reporting system.

Please stay safe and remain weather aware.

Most Read

Keyon Russaw booking photo from Dale County Jail on August 16, 2021.
Ozark officer arrested and it’s not first time he’s been in trouble
Tropical storm Fred projected wind speeds as of 8 pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
Stubborn Fred on the way
DCS Changes decision; will close for Fred
WTVY 4WARN: TS Fred: 12 PM: Eglin AFB radar
TS Fred center may pass right over Houston County this evening
WTVY 4WARN Hurricane Season 2021 Special
Tropical Storm Fred

Latest News

TS Fred path
Fred on track to clip Southeast Alabama
WTVY News 4 at Five
Power outages affect thousands in Panhandle
WTVY Wx Logo
Fred To Move Through The Wiregrass