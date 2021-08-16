City of Dothan prepared for issues from TS Fred wind, rain

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - City of Dothan offices are closing at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 16 due to Tropical Storm Fred. This includes City recreation centers.

Please report issues relating to downed trees in the road, overflowing storm drains, flooding, or other storm related problems to 334-615-3810. Phone lines will be staffed throughout the evening to take trouble calls. Personnel and equipment are on standby to handle issues that may arise throughout the evening. For emergencies, please dial 9-1-1.

As previously released, to report power outages, please call 334-615-3302 and use Dothan Utilities automated reporting system.

Please stay safe and remain weather aware.