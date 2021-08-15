Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some parents are not waiting for the FDA to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 12. Some are sneaking in their underage children in to get the shot.

Doctors say they certainly understand the temptation to get an underage child vaccinated against COVID-19. But they advise parents to hold out until the FDA approves the shot for kids under the age of 12.

“I don’t think it’s really worth it, to not tell the truth about many, many issues and taking a vaccine would be one of them. "

Assistant State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, wants everyone to follow the guidance set forth by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, and the CDC, on which groups and ages are authorized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As a pediatrician, this would not be something that I would recommend for my patients, and were my children in that age group, I would not go outside of the recommendations for this vaccine or other vaccines,” Dr. Landers said.

She admits ADPH and county health departments aren’t necessarily asking for proof of age when a person rolls up their sleeve, though that information is needed for documentation purposes.

“We need a name and date of birth in order to put that information into the Imprint System. All vaccines need to be documented in Immprint, so we’ll have a record.”

Right now, the Pfizer vaccine is the only shot approved for those 12 years and older.

Clinical trials are underway for younger children, but it could be a while before a COVID vaccine is approved for them.

“Let’s universally mask until we can get this under control. We know that children certainly can have long term side effects from COVID, and we need to do all we can to protect our children, but again, do that in context of the documented guidance that we have at the moment,” Dr. Landers said.

It’s unclear if parents here in Alabama are fibbing about their kids’ ages to get them vaccinated, but there are documented cases of this happening in other states.

Dr. Landers said it’s unclear what dangers are associated with giving younger children the COVID-19 vaccine, other than the side effects we’ve already heard of, but she stresses the importance of following the guidance for the approved age groups

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.