Ozark’s Wilbur Jackson honored with downtown mural

The former Carroll and Alabama football standout deemed ‘Hometown Hero.’
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - the downtown mural honoring Ozark native Wilbur Jackson was officially unveiled Friday afternoon.

The mural stands 26 feet tall and 86 feet long and cost around $45,000 to complete.

Jackson was a standout athlete at Carroll High School before heading to the University of Alabama where he was the first black player to be offered a football scholarship.

He rushed for over 1,500 yards in his career and helped lead Alabama to a National Championship in 1973 before being drafted in the first round of the 1974 NFL Draft.

Jackson calls this dedication to his life a huge honor.

“When they first came up with the idea, I was kind of hesitant,” said Jackson. “But now that it is there and I see what it means to a lot of other people, it means a lot to me as well because I have a daughter who will be able to look at this as long as she lives. You know, they’re going to do others. If it inspires one kid my job is done.”

The city has plans for a few more ‘Hometown Hero’ murals in the future.

