First Baptist Church of Dothan to open storm shelter due to Tropical Storm Fred

First Baptist Church of Dothan, 300 West Main Street, will be designated as a Safer Place beginning Monday, August 16 at 4pm through Tuesday, August 17 at 7am, for those seeking shelter from the storm.

Houston County’s Safer Places Program is a coordinated effort between VOAD and specific partnering agencies throughout the county.

The purpose of the Safer Places Program is to make partnering, pre-designated facilities available to the public during times of severe weather, including high wind events (tornado) and periods of extreme heat or cold, as needed. Additionally, the Safer Places Program will operate as needed during hurricane season and will convert to Evacuee Reception Centers until more substantial sheltering opportunities are made available through VOAD or a partnering agency such as the Red Cross, Salvation Army, etc.

Local facilities currently designated as Safer Places for periods of severe weather–high wind events (tornado)—are NOT bona fide designed safe rooms (A.K.A.: tornado shelters). Rather, these facilities may offer citizens a more substantial/sturdy structure in which to “ride out” the hazardous weather. The decision to relocate from one location/structure to a Safer Place for the purpose of seeking “more substantial shelter” from high winds is strictly at the discretion of each citizen.

Likewise, during periods of extreme heat or cold, designated Safer Places may offer citizens better options for staying warm or cool during extreme temperature conditions.

Designated Safer Places are NOT mass care shelters, such as Red Cross shelters. Arriving citizens should not expect the host facility to provide “comfort care” such as food, snacks, beverages, shower facilities, cots/bedding materials, entertainment, or medical aid or assistance. Citizens should plan to arrive with their emergency supply “Go Kit(s)” containing all essential items needed for the expected duration of their stay.

If you have any questions about the Program or if you are part of an organization that would like to become a Safer Place in Houston County, please do not hesitate to contact Gary Griffin at 334-595-8970.

