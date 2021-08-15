Active Week Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall tomorrow in the Florida panhandle. Here in the wiregrass we can expect heavy rain leading to localized flooding along with winds sustaining around 20 mph. The heaviest rain and thunderstorms will come later in the day Monday and last into Tuesday morning. The middle of the week looks decent at this point but Tropical Storm Grace is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. Highs will vary but stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows will be in the mid 70s every night.

TONIGHT - Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Heavy Rain all day Afternoon Thunderstorms. Winds E 10-15 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Showers and Thunderstorms. Low near 74°. Winds S 20-25 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 70%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Extremely Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 30-35 kts Seas 17-20 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

