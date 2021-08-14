Lynn Haven Police want to warn parents of dangers of drug candies

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most people would say they love the taste of candy.

But it’s not the sweet or sour flavor of store-bought candies that has Lynn Haven Police on the lookout.

“The packaging is designed to look almost identical to candies you would purchase in the store,” Lynn Haven Police PIO Raymond Gates said.

After conducting a traffic stop last week, Lynn Haven Police found THC and mushroom-infused candies. These drug candies have labels resembling commercially available candy, like Girl Scout cookies and gummies.

“Most of the time at the top of the packaging it will say ‘medicated,’ or it will say ‘infused,’ or at the bottom it will say ‘THC,’” said Gates.

Gates said the problem with that is, “A child will not be able to read, but can recognize that package and what they’ll do is they’ll start eating that,”

Eating that thinking it’s the everyday candy they’re used to seeing.

“So you’re getting more and more and more inside you’re body and then once it kicks in, then that’s when the danger happens,” said Gates.

Gates said it takes one to three hours for edibles to hit in a child.

The main message Gates wants to send is for parents to watch what kind of candy their children bring home and to not leave drug-infused candy out for children to grab.

“Lots of times for high school students they’ll say they have this type of candy or they’ll bring this type of candy home,” said Gates.

Gates said they’re starting to see more of these drug candies make their way into bay county.

While edible medical marijuana was legalized last August, Gates says it’s the content that makes these drug candies illegal.

“Edibles cannot have primary or bright colors to minimize attraction to children, edibles can come in the form of gelatins, baked goods, chocolate, and drink powders, edibles must not resemble any commercially available candy, edibles must be packaged appropriately, THC levels of edibles must not exceed 100 milligrams in a single serving or 200 milligrams in multiple servings,” said Gates.

Gates said in 2019, Poison Control had 19 reported overdoses in children in the country. In 2020, Poison Control saw 544 overdoses in children, 400 of those being in children five and under.

We’re told there have been no overdoses in children in Bay County due to drug candies and police officials want to keep it that way.

If you see these drug candies, Gates said to report them to law enforcement.

