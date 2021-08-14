Advertisement

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars(Source: Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will open the 2021 preseason against the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field Saturday, August 14 at 7 PM - 6 PM CT. The game is their first of any kind under Head Coach Urban Meyer, which makes it his first NFL game of any kind.

The game also will mark a slew of other “firsts,” including the first NFL game of any kind for quarterback Trevor Lawrence – the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

