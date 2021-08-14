Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 620,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19, leaving families to deal with unimaginable grief. And children are among those coping with loss.

The southeastern part of the country is being wracked by COVID-19, and one baby will now grow up without his parents because of it.

The CEO of Ochsner health systems says the baby’s mother was just 32-years-old, with very few health conditions suffering from COVID. She was admitted to a Mississippi hospital with COVID complications and within the week, died from the virus. Her last act was giving birth to her baby girl.

The child was taken for emergency care at UAB and is reportedly doing well, receiving specialized care here in Birmingham. Sadly, her father also died of the virus, leaving her a ward of the state.

“I don’t know how it can get much worse than that. What unfortunately I think we are seeing is that it’s very difficult to convince anybody, until it’s too late, to get the vaccine,” said Wilson Thomas , Ochsner Health System CEO.

He is among those urging pregnant women to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

