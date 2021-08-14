Afternoon Showers Possible Tomorrow; More Widespread Rain Monday

SYNOPSIS – A few scattered showers will linger on through the evening. Tomorrow will look very similar to today with temperatures peaking in the mid-90s with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. We are keeping a close eye on the tropics as the remnants of Fred are expected to regain strength tomorrow and make landfall as a tropical storm Monday. The impacts from Fred will remain minimal with the main threat being heavy rain and possible localized flooding .

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High near 92°. Winds E 5-10

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 70%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 20 kts Seas 6-8 feet.

