Advertisement

Afternoon Showers Possible Tomorrow; More Widespread Rain Monday

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
warn
warn
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A few scattered showers will linger on through the evening. Tomorrow will look very similar to today with temperatures peaking in the mid-90s with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. We are keeping a close eye on the tropics as the remnants of Fred are expected to regain strength tomorrow and make landfall as a tropical storm Monday. The impacts from Fred will remain minimal with the main threat being heavy rain and possible localized flooding .

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High near 92°.  Winds E 5-10

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 70%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 7 High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 20 kts Seas 6-8 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dorothy Diane Sims (66) of Dothan (Courtesy: Dothan Police Dept.)
Body of woman found off of Dothan road identified
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge
Gov. Ivey issues ‘limited, narrowly-focused’ State of Emergency
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges

Latest News

weather
WTVY News 4 at Six - VOD - clipped version ea
Possible Afternoon Showers this Weekend
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-13
Isolated shower and storm chances today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-13
Meteorologist Amber Kulick's Forecast - 8/13 AM