Abbeville Elementary brings community together through campus cleanup

AES holds campus cleanup event Saturday morning
AES holds campus cleanup event Saturday morning(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Volunteers woke up bright and early Saturday morning to help clean up Abbeville Elementary School.

It was all part of a campus cleanup day. Dozens of parents, teachers, students, and community members lent a helping hand from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Many helped clean out flower beds, straighten up classrooms, and improve the playground.

School leaders say it was a chance for the community to come out and make the campus a more welcoming place.

“The biggest thing is basically just getting the community together. That way if we build those community relationships, of course they’ll be involved in the students education, in all aspects,” Principal Tameka Hicks said.

Hicks says the school is planning other future events to get the community more involved. The school is needing help planning an outdoor classroom for students.

