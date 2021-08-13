Advertisement

Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local health leaders are giving an update on the COVID situation in the Wiregrass at 9 AM.

The press conference will take place at the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency office.

WTVY will carry the press conference on-air, online, on the WTVY News 4 app, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
Dr. John Simmons Jr, a Geneva doctor, encourages people to get the vaccine. The facility is...
COVID patient numbers “skyrocket” at Wiregrass Medical Center, Geneva doctor shares virtual PSA
T.S. Fred tropical track
Tropical Storm Fred sets eyes on Bahamas & Florida
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain

Latest News

A close-up photograph of Afghanistan from a desktop globe. Adobe RGB color profile.
Taliban sweep across Afghanistan’s south, take 3 more cities
Civic Center
COVID-19 funding provided to the city of Dothan breakdown
Civic Center
city of dothan money breakdown
AllSouth Urgent Care is seeing a rapid increase in positive COVID patients.
Urgent Care becomes overwhelmed with COVID testing