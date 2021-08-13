Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local health leaders are giving an update on the COVID situation in the Wiregrass at 9 AM.

The press conference will take place at the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency office.

WTVY will carry the press conference on-air, online, on the WTVY News 4 app, and on Facebook.

