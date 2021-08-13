Travel experts predict big savings for holiday season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - AAA predicts consumers could see a big savings on flights for the holiday season.

“Right now, we might see a lot of people waiting a little longer to book those flights,” said Clay Ingram, AAA representative. “Simply because there’s a lot of uncertainty right now with COVID cases increasing on a daily basis. I think there’s a chance that airfare prices could go down between now and the end of the year because of lack of demand.”

During the pandemic, 95% of people chose to rent cars versus flying to get to their vacation destinations. Consumers told AAA experts this decision centered around COVID-19 concerns and travel restrictions for airlines.

Ingram suggests taking these steps to protect yourself and your family while traveling:

Track new travel restrictions

Book rental cars early to avoid shortages

Book with reputable airlines to decrease the chances of flight cancellation

If you need help staying up to date on travel restrictions or making travel plans, you can contact AAA and utilize their services for free.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.