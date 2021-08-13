Advertisement

Taliban sweep across Afghanistan’s south, take 3 more cities

The insurgents have taken more than a dozen provincial capitals in recent days and now control more than two-thirds of the country just weeks before the U.S. plans to withdraw its last troops.
A close-up photograph of Afghanistan from a desktop globe. Adobe RGB color profile.
A close-up photograph of Afghanistan from a desktop globe. Adobe RGB color profile.(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - The Taliban have captured another three provincial capitals in southern Afghanistan, including in Helmand.

That province was the scene of some of the heaviest fighting over the past two decades.

The insurgents are pressing a lightning offensive Friday that is gradually encircling the capital, Kabul.

The loss of Helmand’s provincial capital comes after years of toil and blood spilled by American, British and allied NATO forces.

Hundreds of foreign troops were killed there over the course of the nearly two-decade war.

The insurgents have taken more than a dozen provincial capitals in recent days and now control more than two-thirds of the country just weeks before the U.S. plans to withdraw its last troops.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
Dr. John Simmons Jr, a Geneva doctor, encourages people to get the vaccine. The facility is...
COVID patient numbers “skyrocket” at Wiregrass Medical Center, Geneva doctor shares virtual PSA
T.S. Fred tropical track
Tropical Storm Fred sets eyes on Bahamas & Florida
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain

Latest News

Civic Center
COVID-19 funding provided to the city of Dothan breakdown
Civic Center
city of dothan money breakdown
AllSouth Urgent Care is seeing a rapid increase in positive COVID patients.
Urgent Care becomes overwhelmed with COVID testing
COVID POSITIVE TEST RESULT
WTVY - Urgent care becoming strained with testing patients