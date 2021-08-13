Advertisement

Senior center shuts down amid rising COVID cases

Daleville Senior Center
Daleville Senior Center(Source: WTVY)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville Senior Center closed their facility this week due to rising COVID-19 cases across the Wiregrass.

Due to some changes in the rising Covid numbers in our area, after much reconsideration, we have unfortunately decided...

Posted by Daleville Senior Center on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The center reopened this summer after closing amid the pandemic in March 2020. Center Director Laura Leger said she prepared for social distancing restrictions but did not expect another full shutdown.

“I know it’s very hard on these seniors to go from being so active to once again we’re kind of having to isolate,” said Leger, “It’s going to be a hard transition. I’m hoping it won’t last as long as it did the last year.”

Over the summer, the center relaunched interactive activities like bingo, knitting, ice cream socials. Now, the center is working to stay connected with the seniors they serve by delivering meals and offering curbside meal pick-up options.

“We have to do what’s best for them, even if they might not agree with it,” Leger said. “We’re not going anywhere. We will be there for their needs. All they have to do is call us.”

