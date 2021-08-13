Advertisement

Schwarzenegger to those against COVID policies: ‘Screw your freedom’

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t want to hear about personal freedoms as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States.

In an interview with CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindam this week, the former California governor had a name for anti-maskers.

“You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask,” the 74-year-old Schwarzenegger said.

According to the Republican actor, it’s time for Americans to come together to beat the virus.

“The only way we prevent it is: Get vaccinated, to wear masks, to do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here,’” Schwarzenegger said.

“No, screw your freedom, because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say ‘I have the right to do XYZ,’ when you affect other people, that is when it gets serious.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
Dorothy Diane Sims (66) of Dothan (Courtesy: Dothan Police Dept.)
Body of woman found off of Dothan road identified
Dr. John Simmons Jr, a Geneva doctor, encourages people to get the vaccine. The facility is...
COVID patient numbers “skyrocket” at Wiregrass Medical Center, Geneva doctor shares virtual PSA
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A police cordon on Royal Navy Avenue, near the scene of an incident in the Keyham area of...
Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Friday said her “hands are tied” by an appellate ruling...
Federal judge leaves CDC evictions moratorium in place
The 19-year-old woman was charged with negligent use of a weapon. She reportedly was visiting a...
Woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Major wildfires threatening towns in Montana, California