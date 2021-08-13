Possible Afternoon Showers this Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Kicking off the weekend with great weather tonight, temperatures will stay in the 80s until sunset. This weekend will be hot with temperatures in the mid-90s but we might see a few showers each afternoon that will help cool us off. Tropical Depression Fred is expected to make landfall early next week. It is not looking too impressive at the moment but we will be monitoring it through the weekend.

TONIGHT- Mostly Clear. Low near 74°. Winds S 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 94°. Winds E 5-10

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 89° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts Seas 1-2 feet or less.

