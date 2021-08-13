Advertisement

Isolated shower and storm chances today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Quiet start to the morning, a few areas of fog so make sure to allow for extra travel time to get where you are going. This afternoon we will see the 90s once again with an isolated chance of a shower or storm. Tomorrow and the rest of the weekend looks about the same, highs in the 90s with isolated showers and storms. Still keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Fred right now it still looks like we will see little to no impacts from the storm but we will keep an eye on it.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds Light and Variable 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light and Variable 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds Light and Variable. 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 2 feet

