Advertisement

FNF kickoff countdown has started

News 4's Friday Night Football covers more games and teams across the Wiregrass.
News 4's Friday Night Football covers more games and teams across the Wiregrass.(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Friday Night Football kickoff countdown has started for the 2021 season!

The WTVY Sports Team has been previewing the teams, and now we’re heading into the last week before the high school football season begins.

Tonight Justin McNelley and Meridith Mulkey will get you ready with our Friday Night Football Preview Show. They will be breaking down the wiregrass teams and regions ahead of the 2021 season which kicks off next week. Hear from coaches on their excitement and what to expect this upcoming season.

And check out the detailed team-by-team breakdown we’ve been calling our 2021 Wiregrass Two-a-Days.

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Alabama Independent Schools

Georgia Schools

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
Dorothy Diane Sims (66) of Dothan (Courtesy: Dothan Police Dept.)
Body of woman found off of Dothan road identified
Dr. John Simmons Jr, a Geneva doctor, encourages people to get the vaccine. The facility is...
COVID patient numbers “skyrocket” at Wiregrass Medical Center, Geneva doctor shares virtual PSA
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge

Latest News

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Seminole County Indians
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Seminole County Indians
Dothan High Wolves football team runs onto field in this 2020 photo.
DCS releases guide for 2021-22 athletic tickets
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ariton Purple Cats
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ariton Purple Cats
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dale County Warriors
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dale County Warriors