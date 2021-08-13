FNF kickoff countdown has started

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Friday Night Football kickoff countdown has started for the 2021 season!

The WTVY Sports Team has been previewing the teams, and now we’re heading into the last week before the high school football season begins.

Tonight Justin McNelley and Meridith Mulkey will get you ready with our Friday Night Football Preview Show. They will be breaking down the wiregrass teams and regions ahead of the 2021 season which kicks off next week. Hear from coaches on their excitement and what to expect this upcoming season.

And check out the detailed team-by-team breakdown we’ve been calling our 2021 Wiregrass Two-a-Days.

