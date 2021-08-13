FNF kickoff countdown has started
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Friday Night Football kickoff countdown has started for the 2021 season!
The WTVY Sports Team has been previewing the teams, and now we’re heading into the last week before the high school football season begins.
Tonight Justin McNelley and Meridith Mulkey will get you ready with our Friday Night Football Preview Show. They will be breaking down the wiregrass teams and regions ahead of the 2021 season which kicks off next week. Hear from coaches on their excitement and what to expect this upcoming season.
And check out the detailed team-by-team breakdown we’ve been calling our 2021 Wiregrass Two-a-Days.
Class 7A
Class 6A
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A
- Daleville Warhawks
- Goshen Eagles
- Houston Academy Raiders
- New Brockton Gamecocks
- Northside Methodist Knights
- Opp Bobcats
- Pike County Bulldogs
- Providence Christian Eagles
- Slocomb Red Tops
- Wicksburg Panthers
Class 2A
- Abbeville Yellow Jackets
- Ariton Purple Cats
- Cottonwood Bears
- Elba Tigers
- Geneva County Bulldogs
- G.W. Long Rebels
- Houston County Lions
- Zion Chapel Rebels
Class 1A
Alabama Independent Schools
Georgia Schools
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.