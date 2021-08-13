Flowers Hospital treats over 1,000 COVID patients with Monoclonal Antibodies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Flowers Hospital is overwhelmed with COVID patients, this week they cared for 71. A critical part of their response, Monoclonal Antibody treatments.

Flowers Hospital already treated over 1,200 patients from around the tri-state area with these antibodies, and that number continues to rapidly increase.

This therapy is for people who COVID who are at risk of developing life-threatening conditions. The goal is to reduce the severity of the virus and prevent hospitalizations.

CEO of Flowers Hospital, Jeff Brannon, said early testing is critical. This treatment works best within the first three days of someone becoming symptomatic, but it can still be a possible treatment for up to ten days after a COVID diagnosis.

Brannon said they are confident in the treatment because the success shows.

“If we had not done this back in January or February when we first started this, we would have had significant more hospitalizations and we continue to believe that this is continuing to keep people out of the hospital,” Brannon said.

If you have COVID and are interested in antibody treatments, Brannon said you can talk to your primary care physician and they can determine if you meet qualifications and get you signed up.

Brannon said two patient who received this treatment were hospitalized, but they were not long stays.

