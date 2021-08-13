Flowers Hospital nears record COVID patients

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As Alabama adds thousands of positive COVID cases daily, the Wiregrass continues to be in the highest-risk category of community transmission.

On Friday, Flowers Hospital has 70 COVID patients,19 of them are in the ICU. Facility leaders fear they could surpass pandemic records.

“We’re about to pass what we thought was the highest we would ever see with COVID in January,” Dr. Allen Latimer, Flowers Hospital Intensivist, said.

Flowers Hospital is caring for COVID patients of all ages. The hospital’s average age for people hospitalized with the virus is 58, while the average ICU patient age is 60.

Now they’re seeing an increase in younger people contracting the virus and ending up in the hospital.

“They are getting sick faster,” Dr. Latimer said. “We’ll see people who are positive and we think, ‘Well they aren’t too bad,’ and then they are in the ICU and they are facing having to go on a machine to breath for them.”

Nearly 90 percent of Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated. CEO of Flowers Hospital, Jeff Brannon, encourages people to change that.

“The Wiregrass community has an incredible reputation, incredible reputation, in coming together and uniting in a time of need,” Brannon said. “I ask you to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine, not only to protect yourself, but to help protect those that you love.”

His colleague agrees, Dr. Latimer said this strain on hospitals can be prevented with the vaccine.

”The idea is everybody at one time is resistant, the virus goes away, if that doesn’t happen, then the virus is not going to go away then we are going to have episodes like we had last year and this year reoccurring over and over,” Dr. Latimer said.

Dr. Latimer asks the community to take preventative measures to slow the spread of the virus.

“To avoid getting ill, masks are important,” Dr. Latimer said. “Masks have become a big political issue, I can tell you that the COVID virus doesn’t care whether you are Republican or Democrat, or Independent. It hits everybody.”

Healthcare workers hope the statewide COVID case count will go down, soon.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.