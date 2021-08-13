Enterprise Fire and Rescue looking to be full-staffed in the coming months

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The Enterprise Fire Department has been actively searching for a full staff of firefighters and after the month ends, they’ll be another step closer.

The department currently has 6 postings to fill in order to be fully staffed, but after some prospects complete some certifications, that number could be lower.

“We are down it is affecting us, but we are having a good turnout of applications,” said Chief Chris Davis, Interim Enterprise Fire Chief.

Applications from some who are not yet certified firefighters, but Enterprise Fire is working with those who stand out for them to make the cut a three-month long rookie school.

“This is going to be a pretty quick turnaround, because the rookie school starts on September 7th,” Davis continued. “So, we have to get through interviews, make sure that they pass their physical and background checks and things like that and then we’re going to get them right into school in Dothan.”

Potential candidates for the non-certified firefighters have already completed some of their testing this week with more to come in the week to follow.

“Once they’re done with that, they’ll be able to come on board, they will have passed the certification of the basic understanding of what their job is and then they’ll continue to learn from there through experience and other classes that will be offered to them,” Davis said.

At least four of the six vacancies will be filled through rookie school and chief Davis is already working on ideas to fill the other two.

“We still have a couple of certified, local certified personnel that have decided to put in their applications with us and we’re looking forward to them,” Davis added. “So, I definitely believe before the end of the year we’ll be either fully staffed or right there at it, and definitely not dealing with the reduction that we are now.”

These new hires stand out in more ways than one--they are the first group of firefighters in nearly 30 years who were not hired by former chief Byron Herring.

“I always thought that it was impressive, that every single member of the department was hired by Chief Herring, but I’ve been involved in hiring before so although it’s different, I’m just proud to move forward with what he’s done and I’m not saying I’m gonna be at one point, that every single person here will have been hired by me, he’s got a pretty good record going on,” Davis said.

A new generation of firefighters with a bright future ahead of them.

“I had a recent interview, asked them what their what their goals were, and their response was to sit in my seat,” Davis finished. “So, I like that, that’s a good start.”

Although they’re down just six employees the department is operating with minimal staffing due to COVID-19 concerns.

