COVID-19 funding provided to the city of Dothan breakdown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan has received millions in COVID-19 related federal funding. Those dollars have very specific requirements detailing what it can be used for. There are two areas of funding: One coming from the CARES Act and the other from the American Rescue Plan. Although both are being given to the city of Dothan to help with issues caused by the pandemic, they have different purposes.

First, there is the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding provided to the city through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the amount of $348,942. That money is benchmarked for housing assistance, neighborhood improvements and economic development activities for people of low and moderate income.

5 local entities will be receiving those funds:

Legal Services of Alabama Inc. will receive $50,000, so they can provide free legal services to combat homelessness. The salvation army will receive $65,522.75 to renovate the emergency disaster command center, so they can better facilitate responses in a disaster. The Dothan Housing Authority will be repurposing the Montana school for offices and programming. The DHA’s $100,000 dollars of funding will be used to install an advanced air filtration system and make the facility touchless.

Alfred Saliba Family Services is getting 100,000 dollars as well for COVID mitigation at their Mixson and Hippy centers. Finally, Habitat for Humanity will receive two grants. One to improve air quality and go touchless in their re-store in the amount of $13,419.25. Another to go towards critical home repair for those who have faced hardships in the pandemic in the amount of 20,000.

According to Todd McDonald, Planning Director for the city of Dothan, all that’s left before those funds can be distributed is an environmental review by HUD.

The second portion of COVID-19 funding the city of Dothan is receiving comes in the amount of $12.438,636 from the American Rescue Plan. The City has received half of that and will get the remaining 6 million next year. That money has to go towards big money infrastructure projects. Lisa Reeder, Finance Director, City of Dothan, said, “There’s a deadline of August 31st to actually file with the federal government to let them know how we plan to spend the money and that filing has not taken place but yes we anticipate spending that on water and sewer projects.”

Mayor Mark Saliba said they are working within strict parameters to make sure the money is all used legally. The City is looking to use the federal funding as soon as possible. Amending the City’s Annual Action Plan and Consolidated Plan to include this new money, expediting its implementation into the budget.

The state of Alabama received approximately 4 billion in combined American Rescue Plan and CARES Act funding.

