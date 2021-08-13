City of Enterprise will have a familiar face leading the fire department

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The City of Enterprise has their man after a two-month search for a new fire chief.

A familiar face will take the reins of the Enterprise Fire Department.

“Chief Davis has the support of his men,” Turner Townsend, Enterprise City Council President continued. “So, it certainly gives the council and the mayor, a level of comfort that we wouldn’t have of going from to the outside.”

Chief Davis has been serving as the interim chief since chief Byron Herring’s retirement back in late May.

A man that has had a lot of impact on Davis.

“Chief Herring was instrumental in my education,” Fire Chief Chris Davis, Enterprise Fire Department continued. “I will always appreciate him a great deal. He was always willing to share his knowledge and because of that, that’s a large part as to why I’m here where I’m at now.”

Davis has served the Enterprise Fire Department for nearly 30 years and could be eyeing a tenor like his predecessor.

“All I can say to that is I’m just getting warmed up,” Davis said. “Now do I see the same tenure as chief? If I’m healthy and alive, but I’m not making it a goal I’m just going to try to do my best for as long as I can.”

In the two months he’s been serving as interim chief he’s learning, there is more to the job than the eye can see.

“I keep finding stuff in his files, where it turns out he was doing even more than I thought he was,” Davis added. “So, he keeps raising the bar, he goes and retires and keeps raising the bar even higher.”

With the hire for fire chief, the council can now shift their focus somewhere else.

“This was the last big one to fill so it’s a huge load off our chest,” Townsend finished. “We’ve had to take care of a lot of things but all along, we’ve been filling these positions so it’s really nice to know now that we have those big hires out of the way.”

Davis will be sworn in as chief at the next city council meeting which will be held next Tuesday.

