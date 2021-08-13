Advertisement

Chipola Quick Care Clinic opens in Alford

This new clinic is one of only two walk-in clinics in all of jackson county, and is the only...
This new clinic is one of only two walk-in clinics in all of jackson county, and is the only healthcare clinic in the Alford Community.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With no place to go in their community, Alford residents were having to drive ten miles or more to see a healthcare professional. Now, Chipola Quick Care has opened a clinic in Alford and is filling the healthcare needs for the community.

Chipola Quick Care opened in Alford at the beginning of July, and has served more than 100 people, officials said. The walk-in clinic offers lab and x-ray capabilities, can perform minor surgeries, and has a provider on staff to treat patients and prescribe medication. The clinic even offers COVID-19 testing, if needed.

In addition to the new clinic, a pharmacy is also making its way to Alford and will be housed in the building just next to the clinic.

“They will be able to provide prescriptions to any of the community,” Senior Vice President of Clinic Operations Ronni Bowen said. “Whether they are patients of quick care or not, it’ll be able to be a pharmacy for the whole community.”

Healthcare officials say it is their goal to grow the clinic and continue to serve the community.

“We hope to continue to expand services we offer here on this side of the county and also extend the hours that we’re open,” Brooke Donaldson, Chief Executive of Jackson Hospital, said.

The clinic is currently open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 1798 Georgia St., in Alford.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
Dorothy Diane Sims (66) of Dothan (Courtesy: Dothan Police Dept.)
Body of woman found off of Dothan road identified
Dr. John Simmons Jr, a Geneva doctor, encourages people to get the vaccine. The facility is...
COVID patient numbers “skyrocket” at Wiregrass Medical Center, Geneva doctor shares virtual PSA
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge

Latest News

Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis
City of Enterprise will have a familiar face leading the fire department
Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis
Enterprise Fire Chief Interview
A woman who claims a Dothan massage therapist molested her is interviewed by News 4's Ken...
Woman who claims massage therapist molested her wants others to come forward
Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM)
Dothan receives almost $100k in state recycling grant
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge