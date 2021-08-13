Body of woman found off of Dothan road identified

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A body found in Dothan late Wednesday night has been identified.

Dothan Police responded to a “person down” call around 10pm Wednesday night on the 2300 Block of Huskey Road.

A caller told them a body was seen in a grassy area off of the roadway.

Through the use of fingerprints, that body was identified as 66-year-old Dorothy Diane Sims of Dothan.

DPD is asking anyone with information about what happened or Sims’ whereabouts on August 10th or 11th. You can contact the Police at 334-615-3632 or anonymously call Crimestoppers 334-793-7000.

