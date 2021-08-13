Alabama COVID trends are “not encouraging”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The numbers in positive COVID cases continue to accelerate. On Thursday and Wednesday the state reported more than 4,000 new cases.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said this pushes Alabama in leading the country with the highest COVID positivity rate, that being 24 percent. Dr. Harris said the current trends are not encouraging.

Today the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 2,441 COVID hospitalizations. Dr. Harris said it is possible to reach 3,000 hospitalizations in Alabama alone in the near future.

Although the state is in a better situation than in January in some ways, Dr. Harris said there is still an unknown absolute number the state cannot go beyond because it logistically cannot be handled.

“Most of these hospitalizations, you know are 90 percent of them are preventable,” Dr. Harris said. “Please go get vaccinated as soon as you can so you don’t end up like one of these unfortunate folks who’s had to be hospitalized or worse.”

Dr. Harris said there is an increase in vaccinations throughout the state, with over 1.6 million Alabamians being fully vaccinated.

