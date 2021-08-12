Advertisement

Wiregrass hospital numbers show COVID-19 resurgence

Wiregrass area hospital COVID-19 patients
Wiregrass area hospital COVID-19 patients(Source: Dothan-Houston County EMA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Numbers of Wiregrass hospital patients released to the media, show the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.

On Wednesday Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah released a breakdown of the numbers of patients with COVID-19 in Wiregrass area hospitals.

Southeast Health has seen the greatest increase in COVID patients growing from 71 on Tuesday, August 3 to a peak of 102 less than a week later on Monday, August 9. As of Wednesday, there were 97 patients in Southeast Health.

Flowers Hospital in the same period grew from 48 COVID patients to 69.

The total number of COVID patients in the Wiregrass grew from 218 patients to a high of 300 where it’s been for the last few days.

