Williams tabbed to lead Dothan girls flag football team

By Justin McNelley
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Girls flag football will be in full swing this fall at high school’s across the state even here in the Wiregrass as the Dothan Wolves are starting up their inaugural team.

And it couldn’t be a team without a coach.

Dothan girls soccer coach Haley Williams has been named the first flag football coach at Dothan.

Williams has spent the last two seasons leading the Wolves soccer team and will now add football coach to her resume.

With it being a new sport, Williams is approaching this season with an open mind.

“It’s exciting to be able to start something especially getting girls out more and being more fit and participating in some after school activities,” said Williams. “I’m just excited for this opportunity.”

The Wolves will hold an interest meeting next Wednesday for girls who want to try out for the team.

