Walton County hospital combats rise in COVID-19 cases with outdoor tent

As part of Ascension Sacred Heart’s bigger plan in the fight against COVID-19, they have set up...
As part of Ascension Sacred Heart’s bigger plan in the fight against COVID-19, they have set up an air-conditioned tent outside of the emergency department at their Walton County facility.(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 500 days into the pandemic, and COVID-19 cases seem to be on the rise again.

“We are experiencing a lot of COVID-19 cases, we have a lot of folks in the hospital, we have a lot of people obviously at homesick and that is a state-wide issue,” Walton County Emergency Operations Center Director Jeff Goldberg said.

For the most recent data available in Walton County, the health department is reporting for the week of July 30th through August 5th, there were 478 new COVID-19 cases, with a new case positivity rate of 22.1%.

They are seeing about 90 to 100 new cases on a daily basis.

“It has gotten a little bit worse than last year,” Goldberg said.

But this time around a local hospital in Walton County is combatting the virus this time with an outdoor tent.

As part of Ascension Sacred Heart’s bigger plan in the fight against COVID-19, they have set up an air-conditioned tent outside of the emergency department at their Walton County facility.

“They put the tent out there because if there are folks out there that are coming in with mild symptoms they don’t want to bring them into the hospital because if they bring them into the hospital they can potentially infect other people within the facility,” Goldberg said.

The tent is also being used for treatments in situations where the ER is very busy.

“They are trying to save the emergency department space for those that are really sick with COVID-19 as well as other types of injuries and illnesses. So if we keep them outside then they can go ahead and get them treated, generally, they will be released to home,” Goldberg said.

For now, Goldberg says, the county is well prepared for this. They have the proper plans in place. And unlike last year around this time, they actually have the necessary resources in the hospital like masks, gloves, and gowns.

