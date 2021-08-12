U.S. Census reports Huntsville is officially the most populous city in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been talked about for quite some time, but now, it’s official. Huntsville is the biggest city in the state of Alabama.

In a report just released from the U.S. Census Bureau, Huntsville’s population hit 215,006 in April 2020. That’s an 11.2 percent increase since 2010.

Birmingham previously took the crown as the largest city in Alabama but state leaders have been predicting Huntsville to make a jump to the top for the past few years. According to that same 2020 Census report, Birmingham’s population dropped to 200,733. That’s a -1.5 percent decrease since the 2010 Census.

In total, Madison County has experienced an 11.4 percent increase and the state of Alabama grew to a population of 5,024,279, an increase of 2.6 percent.

