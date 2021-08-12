Advertisement

State’s plan for use of American Rescue Plan funds to support education, approved

Classroom
Classroom(WRDW)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Department of Education has approved Alabama’s plan for the use of American Rescue Plan funds to support k-12 schools and students.

Alabama has been designated to receive over 2 billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan. The approval of the state’s plan will distribute the remaining 674 million dollars to the state.

Top priorities in Alabama’s plan include accelerated learning for kindergarten through third grade to address the impact of lost instructional time. They also plan to increase learning opportunities and address mental and emotional needs for students most impacted by the pandemic.

“Our goal is to emerge stronger and better, ensuring every child has every chance, every day,” said Dr. Eric G. Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent of Education.

The state’s Local Education Agency, also known as LEA, must now submit a plan for using the funds by August 23.

