Advertisement

Repairs made to damaged Confederate statue in Tuskegee

On Thursday, a crew hired by the United Daughters of the Confederacy repaired the statue.
On Thursday, a crew hired by the United Daughters of the Confederacy repaired the statue.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A crew has been hired to make repairs to a Confederate statue damaged a month ago in Tuskegee.

On Thursday, a crew hired by the United Daughters of the Confederacy repaired the statue.

The statue was damaged in July when Councilman Johnny Ford and another person took an electric saw to it.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson had deputies on hand to protect the crew repairing the statue.

“I hope that we come to a peaceful resolution with the statue, but I know how the people of Macon County feel about the statue, you know, and I guess you have to live here and hear the people here talk about what’s going on and why they want the statue gone,” Brunson said. “And then some of them have some legitimate complaints, you know, and I do understand where they’re coming from. But as sheriff, I have to do the right thing and uphold the law.”

There are still questions over who actually owns the statue - the United Daughters of the Confederacy or Macon County.

Brunson says that issue will likely have to be resolved in court.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
Dorothy Diane Sims (66) of Dothan (Courtesy: Dothan Police Dept.)
Body of woman found off of Dothan road identified
Dr. John Simmons Jr, a Geneva doctor, encourages people to get the vaccine. The facility is...
COVID patient numbers “skyrocket” at Wiregrass Medical Center, Geneva doctor shares virtual PSA
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge

Latest News

A woman who claims a Dothan massage therapist molested her is interviewed by News 4's Ken...
Woman who claims massage therapist molested her wants others to come forward
Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM)
Dothan receives almost $100k in state recycling grant
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge
Dothan Regional Airport
Travel experts predict big savings for holiday season
Daleville Senior Center
Senior center shuts down amid rising COVID cases