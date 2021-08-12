PCB tourism up despite COVID surge and tropics heating up.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re keeping our eyes on Tropical Storm Fred in case the storm decides to set its sights on our area. With that and COVID cases on the rise, some might be wondering how tourism is being affected in Panama City Beach.

With kids heading back to school and the sun setting on summer, some would think it’s the time for tourism to quiet down on the beach.

“The second half of July and the beginning of August tend to be a lower occupancy and we are seeing a higher occupancy with our vacation rentals,” Sunspot Realty Marketing Manager Sam Tuno Holden said.

But not just a higher occupancy in vacation rentals on the beach, but all around beach tourism.

“We believe that we’ve been able to be very successful in terms of bringing people into the market, but also making sure that the local market is safe,” Bay County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Dan Rowe said.

Rowe said the TDC doesn’t have exact numbers for how many visitors we’ve seen this summer.

“It’s hard to speculate that because we don’t have a lot of good metrics to compare to just because the hurricane and pandemic, it changed all of it. I mean, it’s hard to compare anything these days,” said Rowe.

Pre-pandemic summer numbers show the beach hosted more than 90,000 people a day, generating almost 900-million-dollars in direct visitor spending.

“I think this is going to be one of the busiest years we’ve had in terms of occupancy on the beach just because people know this is a place they can come and spread out,” said Rowe.

Spread-out, in a place tourists say they feel safe.

Aside from the pandemic, also comes other concerns.

We’ve been lucky to not be affected by any major tropical storms or hurricanes this season, but both Rowe and Holden said with the threat of Tropical Storm Fred, it’s too early to tell if it will affect tourism this weekend.

“So right now we’re not seeing any major cancellations of business for the upcoming weekend,” said Rowe.

“Nobody has canceled for the storm this weekend, no,” said Holden.

So, for now, tourism on the beach will keep rolling on.

Rowe said they encourage all tourists and locals to be safe and do their part in stopping the spread of COVID. Holden said she expects vacation rental numbers to still be up throughout the fall.

