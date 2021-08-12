“New” business opens in Samson

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) --

During a time when many businesses are closing their doors, Samson is seeing unprecedented growth in their community and their newest business to open its doors already has a reputation in the Wiregrass.

“We actually started Alabama Pecan Company a little over four years ago the first year we were married,” Adam Shanks, co-owner of The Alabama Pecan Co. said. “We started just as an online and wholesale retailer, and then this building became available last August when we approached the former owner and said hey, we’d love to have it.”

The Shanks newest business venture was set to open back in May, but the couple faced a few obstacles, including as recent as July.

“About a week and a half ago we were woken up about four o’clock in the morning to a small kitchen fire. Luckily it was not terrible, other than the build been engulfed in smoke and a little bit of work that had to be replaced in the kitchen and they’re actually finishing up the last little bit of construction on the roof, as we speak.”

Now that they have opened their restaurant and shop, the shanks are looking to change the pecan game.

“What we’ve really tried to focus on is bringing new flavors to the pecan industry,” Elizabeth Shanks, co-owner of The Alabama Pecan Co. continued. “Most of the flavors that you see have been around since your great grandmother was buying pecans or making her own pecan candy.”

This is the second business to open after a travel station opened just up the road in May, but it’s not the end of new business coming to town this year.

“We’re just excited to see Samson kind of moving and growing again,” Adam continued. “It’s been stagnant for several years as many as the other communities have been around here and it’s a small town, but there’s a lot of beach traffic through here, and we’re really hoping not only to serve the community of Samson, but also capitalize on that beach traffic.”

The restaurant also brings at least one new interesting feature to Samson. The town now has an eatery with a sit-down breakfast option. A small, but significant mile marker for the growth that many in the community are proud of.

The Alabama Pecan Company is open 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.

