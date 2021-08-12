Lane Kiffin on 100% vaccination rate: ‘We did not make anyone do anything’

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin is urging other teams to “follow our lead” after he says the entire Ole Miss football team and coaching staff was fully vaccinated.

Kiffin was on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to discuss the feat.

He credits the school’s medical staff and says they brought in outside doctors to educate everyone on the vaccine.

“We did not make anyone do anything, but was really proud of our whole team, our coaches and our entire staff did it a while back so our players knew how important it was,” Kiffin said.

He says just a few weeks ago, the team was down near 60 percent vaccinated but credits the players for coming together and deciding to protect their team.

“At the end of the day the leaders on the team, the players, bringing everyone together to show them how important that was,” Kiffin said. “...It got to a point where, are we going to let other players...potentially be out, be at school, be at dinner, and bring this virus in a few days before a game?”

He says a lot of people were not on board at first, but he hopes Ole Miss reaching 100 percent will motivate other college teams or NFL teams to reach that threshold.

He also thinks his team being fully vaccinated could make a difference in Mississippi, one of the least-vaccinated states in the country.

“I would like to think that’s pretty eye-opening for a lot of people who were sitting right on the edge or not really motivated to do it,” he said.

He hopes everyone who comes to games this season gets vaccinated.

“I know it’s controversial to say, but it’s the right thing to do.”

