Hot & Humid Days

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather is on the way for Friday and the weekend with a few daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, we’re tracking Fred in the far Southwest Atlantic Ocean, just north of Cuba. We could see some moisture from this system by Sunday night and into Monday.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 94° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas 1 foot.

