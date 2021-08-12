Hot & Humid Days

SYNOPSIS – Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather is on the way for Friday and the weekend with a few daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, we’re tracking Fred in the far Southwest Atlantic Ocean, just north of Cuba. We could see some moisture from this system by Sunday night and into Monday.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 94° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/SE at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.