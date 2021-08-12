Advertisement

A good looking afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Looking good to start our morning off, temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s, by this afternoon we will see the 90s once again with just a stray shower or storm. More of the same tomorrow afternoon as well with just a chance of a stray shower or two. The weekend is looking great with a 10% chance of rain each day and highs in the 90s. We are still keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Fred but it does look like the storm will stay to our east keeping us on the dry side.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray shower or two. High near 93°. Winds Light and Variable 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light and Variable 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a stray shower or two. High near 93°. Winds Light and Variable. 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

