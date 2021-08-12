Advertisement

Ga. kids’ door-to-door candy sales funded gang, prosecutors say

Doorbell
Doorbell(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia prosecutors have charged 14 people with recruiting poor children from Atlanta to sell candy and food door-to-door in the city’s northern suburbs.

State Attorney General Chris Carr alleges it was a scheme to funnel money to a notorious Los Angeles-based street gang.

The Republican says the group set up a fake charity called Georgia Peach Youth Club of America Inc. to fund its criminal enterprises.

The indictment makes no mention of how much money the candy sales raised.

The charges including human trafficking, racketeering, criminal street gang activity and money laundering.

Georgia Peach Youth Club did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

MORE | Kemp calls crime the ‘most significant threat’ to Georgia’s future

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges
T.S. Fred tropical track
Tropical Storm Fred sets eyes on Bahamas & Florida
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Dr. John Simmons Jr, a Geneva doctor, encourages people to get the vaccine. The facility is...
COVID patient numbers “skyrocket” at Wiregrass Medical Center, Geneva doctor shares virtual PSA
Rakeshkumar J. Patel of Dothan was arrested Friday, August 5 and charged with Using a False...
$70k recovered from Dothan man’s alleged phone scams

Latest News

AllSouth Urgent Care is seeing a rapid increase in positive COVID patients.
Urgent Care becomes overwhelmed with COVID testing
COVID POSITIVE TEST RESULT
WTVY - Urgent care becoming strained with testing patients
Thursday marks day three of Alabama being painted completely red as the highest risk for COVID...
Alabama COVID trends are “not encouraging”
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 12, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Hot & Humid Days