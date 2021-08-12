Advertisement

Daleville Schools reminding parents about mask requirement

Daleville City Schools
Daleville City Schools(Source: Daleville City Schools)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville City Schools are reminding parents that the district has implemented mask requirements for the start of the school year.

The decision was made Tuesday night at the Daleville City School Board meeting. The Daleville City Schools will require masks for all indoor school activities for all students, staff, and those entering the buildings until further notice. Masks are not required for outdoor events.

Posted by Nick Brooks on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Daleville School Superintendent Lisa Stamps sent a letter notifying students of parents of the requirement. Daleville students returned to class on Tuesday, August 10.

