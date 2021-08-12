COVID patient numbers “skyrocket” at Wiregrass Medical Center, Geneva doctor shares virtual PSA

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva doctor, Dr. John Simmons Jr., took to Facebook to give a virtual PSA to reach as many people as he can in the community. Encouraging them to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I strongly believe in liberty and as such believe the vaccine is a personal choice and should not be mandatory,” Dr. Simmons states in the post, “If you don’t get the vaccine I won’t call you names, kick you out of my office, or give you anything less than compassionate care if you get sick. But with liberty comes consequences. Please, if you are unvaccinated, all I ask is that you reconsider and give this decision the seriousness it deserves.

He also took time to give a transparent update on where the Wiregrass Medical Center stands in their fight against the virus.

In Dr. Simmons post, he said they are being forced to send patients home earlier than ideal because the criteria for admission has become stricter.

“I just finished rounding on every patient in our hospital and 80% of my time was spent with COVID patients,” Dr. Simmons stated as an update in his post. “We have had to expand our COVID unit at the cost of other services including non-COVID admissions and our inpatient alcohol detox unit. The nurses are already stretched thin and we just asked more of them. I’ve gowned and degowned more times than I can count, my skin is bleeding and my eyes are tearing from the sanitizer.”

The COVID re-surge began about three weeks ago at the facility with positive cases and a rapid increase in hospitalizations followed. This series of events encouraged him to share what people can do to help them combat this virus.

“The vaccine is something concrete, black and white, that we can say this will help decrease the spread of COVID, it will help decrease your own chance of getting it, but also your chance of spreading it into the community who may not be as healthy as you, and who if they get sick and go in the hospital are going to utilize those scarce resources,” Dr. Simmons said.

After six months with little to no COVID inpatients, Geneva’s Wiregrass Medical Center has reopened its COVID wing due to the latest surge. Now, this wing is expanded to be even larger than it was during the height of COVID and is full of patients. The majority of them unvaccinated.

“If you’re not terribly worried about your own health, worry instead about the hundred or so people you may come into contact with that you may infect and if only one percent of them dies, that’s still one person, and in a town of five thousand that adds up,” Dr. Simmons said.

Rural hospitals are becoming strapped to care for these patients, with limited resources.

“If all of our ventilators are occupied and you need one, there’s nothing I can do and that could be you, but that could also be your neighbors child who just had that appendicitis,” Dr. Simmons said.

This is forcing the facility to transfer patients, some now being hundreds of miles away from their family.

“The ER called me and said they had another patient that was probably going to need a ventilator and I asked them where’s the closest place we can transfer them because we don’t have room at our hospital, thinking they would say Dothan or Birmingham, the answer was either Mississippi or Arkansas,” Dr. Simmons said.

Dr. Simmons said the last few weeks have shown how important the vaccine is and its effectiveness.

He said he often sees families where some are vaccinated and others are not, some cases leading to tragedy endings.

“There’s a clear difference between the two,” Dr. Simmons said. “The ones who got the vaccine have either been asymptomatic or very mild cases and unfortunately some of the ones that didn’t in that very same family are some of the ones that had to go to the hospital and that is heartbreaking to see because the vaccine is there and it’s available to anyone, anybody could get it if they wanted to.”

Like the majority of Alabama hospitals, Wiregrass Medical Center is having to cut back on non-COVID services because their rooms are being occupied by COVID patients.

Dr. Simmons said at the moment, COVID patients and non-COVID patients are separated, but he cannot guarantee it will stay that way if the community remains unvaccinated and the surge continues.

