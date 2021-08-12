Advertisement

Bonifay City Council addresses COVID outbreak

Bonifay City Hall will be temporarily closing their lobby, but the drive-thru window will still be available for Bonifay residents.
Bonifay City Hall will be temporarily closing their lobby, but the drive-thru window will still be available for Bonifay residents.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the Bonifay City Council held an emergency meeting to discuss a recent COVID-19 outbreak among city officials.

According to officials, one of the four people who work at City Hall on a consistent basis tested positive for COVID-19, meaning that two other people in the office have to quarantine as well, due to having not been vaccinated.

This leaves just one employee at City Hall, City Clerk Beverly Gilley. Since Gilley is currently on her own, officials have decided to close the lobby of City Hall and begin only utilizing the drive-thru window.

Not only are three City Hall employees in quarantine because of COVID-19, but so are several other city employees who work outside City Hall. For this reason, officials have decided to have several city buildings professionally cleaned in an attempt to keep everyone safe.

City officials also discussed whether to move forward with the back-to-school event that was to be held this Saturday at the parks and rec center in Bonifay. After some discussion, officials decided to let the event go on.

According to Vice Mayor Roger Brooks, signage will go up at the event encouraging people to wear masks and social distance.

Mayor of Bonifay James Sims said he is in contact with the Health Department and will be updating these procedures as necessary.

