Auburn Junior High teacher named Alabama teacher of the year

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Kimberly Christian Johnson is Alabama’s 2021-2022 teacher of the year.

The English language art teacher from Auburn Junior High School has been an educator for 23 years and was selected among 17 finalists.

She will serve as the official ambassador for public education and teaching professionals in the state.

With many of the challenges, teachers have had to deal with this year due to COVID-19 this teacher of the year means so much more.

“Last year and the school year we’re coming into has been hard, and just getting kids and getting them ready to learn and just perseverance, I think, just because of all the things that are happening in the country, actually,” Johnson said.

“They still show up every day with a smile on their face and do that good work, so this is a special year to celebrate teachers,” state Superintendent Eric Mackey said.

As a new school year begins, Johnson says it’s going to take everyone working hard and together to have a successful school year.

“Let’s get in there, let’s pull up our boots straps, and lets do hard things because the kids deserve it,” Johnson said.

Alli Cahill Phelps from Shades Cahaba Elementary School was named Alabama’s alternate teacher of the year.

